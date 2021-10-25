Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,154 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

