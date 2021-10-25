Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

