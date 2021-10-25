Cohen & Steers’ (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS opened at $92.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

