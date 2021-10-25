Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

COHR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $252.27. 157,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,601. Coherent has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth $68,470,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth $63,477,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

