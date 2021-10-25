Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

CMA stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

