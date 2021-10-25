Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $231,000 Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $12.70 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

