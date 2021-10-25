Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

