Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VXRT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

