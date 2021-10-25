Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $231,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $818,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $99.67 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $101.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

