Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.28% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

