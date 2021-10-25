Comparing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cronos Group alerts:

13.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cronos Group and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 45.14 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.87 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 17.84 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.73

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.