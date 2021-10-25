Compound Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.30 or 0.00505309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $126.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

