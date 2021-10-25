Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 4.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.23. 12,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,008,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.
The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
