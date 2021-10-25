Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 4.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.23. 12,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,008,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

