Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.