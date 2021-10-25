Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.