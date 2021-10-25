Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

