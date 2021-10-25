Corra.Finance Price Up 15.2% This Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00005901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $156,879.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

