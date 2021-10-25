Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.90. 1,089,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Coursera has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,283 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,253.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

