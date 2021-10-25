Covalent (CQT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.28 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and $6.28 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00101979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.96 or 1.00340252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.83 or 0.06602131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.