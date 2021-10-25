Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.43% of Trimble worth $293,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

