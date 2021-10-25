Credit Suisse AG Sells 89,855 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $298,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $594.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,607. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $591.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.97. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

