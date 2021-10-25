Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €187.34. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

