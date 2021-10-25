Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$80.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 54.3% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,294 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 15.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 59,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.