Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £934.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.79.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

