Critical Survey: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get LM Funding America alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 1,144.75% -18.83% -18.08% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 29.00 -$4.04 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.