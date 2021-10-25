Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $202.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.