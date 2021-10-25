Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,264.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $5,264.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,952.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.67 or 0.00985930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00275026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00265135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,300,875 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.