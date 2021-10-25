CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $580,177.81 and $4,113.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

