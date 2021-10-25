CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,047.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

