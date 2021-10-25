CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

