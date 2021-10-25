CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

