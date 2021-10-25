CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

