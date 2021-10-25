DA Davidson Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $216.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

