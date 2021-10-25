Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $206.33 or 0.00327396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $322.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010796 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,395,550 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

