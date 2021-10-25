DCP Midstream, LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 3.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.