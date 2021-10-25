DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.70 million and $3,580.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00016355 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,583,350 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

