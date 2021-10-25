Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.97

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 367144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 128.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

