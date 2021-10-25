Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 19,383 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

