Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $529,000 Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

