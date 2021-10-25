Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

