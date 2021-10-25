Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.39 ($19.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average of €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

