Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $30.47 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

