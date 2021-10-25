DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,743 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 3.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Bio-Techne worth $344,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $505.26 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

