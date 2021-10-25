DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $23.33 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

