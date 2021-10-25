DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 13,581 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 46.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth $949,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

