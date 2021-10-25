DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $47,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $3,738,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $323.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

