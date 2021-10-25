DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $108,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.79.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $358.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

