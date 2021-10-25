DIA (DIA) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, DIA has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market cap of $100.52 million and $8.89 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 55,481,823 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

