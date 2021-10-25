Diametric Capital LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

