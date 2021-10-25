Diametric Capital LP Has $2.19 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

SEAS opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.